The Minister of State for Power, Prince Goddy Agba, has assured authorities of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, that 8.05 Megawatts power Project embarked on by the Federal Government would soon be completed.

Agba gave the assurance during his inspection of the power project at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, on Saturday.

He said the project was initiated by the federal government in collaboration with other agencies.

“The…