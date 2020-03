The Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola has cautioned Nigerians to reduce the culture of handshakes and hugs to avoid contracting COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Aregbesola said this at the ground-breaking ceremony of a 3000-capacity custodial centre in Karshi, Abuja on Thursday.

The minister urged the people to always stay three-feet away from one another and avoid crowded places.

”Don’t shake…