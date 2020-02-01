Trial of Fayose’s Aide: Witness Narrates How 65 Bags Containing N1.2bn was Airlifted with Three Helicopters

The fifth prosecution witness (PW5), Damola Otuyalo, in the on-going trial of Abiodun Agbele, an aide of former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, on Friday, January 31, 2020, told Federal High Court, Abuja, presided over by Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, how the sum of N1.2billion, stored in 65 ‘Ghana- must-go’ bags was airlifted using three helicopters. Agbele is facing prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC for money laundering

Ayuyalo, who was head, Cash-in-Transit of then Diamond Bank, (now Access Bank) explained to the court during cross-examination by defense counsel, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, that that the sum was moved to the airport through Cash-in-Transit vendor, Bankers Warehouse Limited.

“I acted based on instructions from my boss, Premier Oiwoh. I contacted the vendor who made bullion vehicle available for the movement and I personally supervised the loading of the money, into the bullion van and we escorted the money in the company of policemen to the Lagos Airport”, he revealed.

For details of this and more stories, visit our website: www.efccnigeria.org

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission – EFCC – Home

Economic and Fianancial crimes commission





Source: EFCC News