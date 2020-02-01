EFCC Seeks Partnership with Military in Anti-Graft War

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has called on other security agencies to join hands with the Commission in the fight against corruption.

Garba Dugum, Zonal Head, EFCC Uyo Office, made the call on Thursday, January 30, 2020, when the Commander, 2 Brigade Nigerian Army, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Brigadier General FU Mijinyawa paid a courtesy visit to the Uyo Zonal Office of the EFCC.

Describing the visit as "timely", Dugum said that the fight against corruption needed a robust framework with a view to creating a forum of relevant stakeholders towards making the fight an all encompassing.

Dugum said: "Fighting corruption requires collaborative efforts from all other agencies like the military, the police, the department of state services (DSS) to mention but a few.

The corruption level in the country must be checked if we want development fast tracked in every facet of our lives."

While appreciating Mijinyawa for the visit, the zonal head further noted that the zone had secured convictions of oil thieves in partnership with the Army Command.

Source: EFCC News