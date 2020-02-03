EFCC Arraigns Man for N.960m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, on Monday, February 3, 2020 arraigned one Justice Chibuike Watts before Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Special Offences Court, Ikeja, Lagos on a two-count charge, bordering on obtaining money by false pretence and stealing to the tune of N960,000 (Nine Hundred and Sixty Thousand Naira).

One of the counts reads: “That you, Justice Chibuike Watts, on or about the 29th of November 2019, in Lagos within the Ikeja Judicial Division, with intent to defraud, induced Leila Ughe Ogbeide to transfer the sum of N960,000.00 (Nine Hundred and Sixty Thousand Naira) into your Zenith Bank account number No. 1001095879 on the understanding that you would give her the equivalent amount in the United States of America Dollars, on the same date, which pretext you knew was false and committed an offence contrary to Sections 1 (1) (a)and 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act No: 14 of 2006.”

The defendant’s pleaded not guilty to the charge, prompting prosecution counsel, Ahmed Yerima, to ask the court for a date for commencement of trial and for the defendant to remanded in a correctional facility.

