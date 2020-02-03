EFCC Arrests Kwara Civil Servant for Employment Scam

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ilorin Zonal Office has arrested a Senior Official of the Kwara State Ministry of Finance, Mrs. Olajumoke Rhoda Oyawoye for allegedly defrauding job seekers under the guise of helping them to secure employment in the Civil Service both at the Federal and State levels. .

Oyawoye, a level 14 Officer with the Kwara State Ministry of Finance allegedly received various sums amounting to about N3million from her victims and went ahead to offer them fake appointment letters.

Her journey to infamy began when the Commission received two separate petitions alleging her involvement in employment scam.

Source: EFCC News