EFCC, NYSC Sensitize Marketers Against Corruption in Ondo

.

.

The Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in collaboration with members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Ondo East Anti-Corruption CD group on Saturday, February 1, 2020 took enlightenment and sensitization campaign on the ills of corruption to Iyalade Market in Ondo City, Ondo State.

.

.

The corps members using a megaphone engaged the market women and men in Pidgin English, Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa languages, educating them on the ills of corruption and its consequences on the larger society.

For details of this and other stories, visit our website at www.efccnigeria.org .

.

#EFCC #TheFightAgainstCorruption #FightingForYou













Source: EFCC News