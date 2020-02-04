Economic and Financial Crimes Commission – EFCC – Home

Three Bag Jail Term for $215,084.75 Internet Scam

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court, Ikeja, Lagos has sentenced Obaro James Omemi, Ehizojie Slyvanus Omokhuale and Eghosa Atekha Osunde to one year in prison each for an offence bordering on transfer of criminal proceeds to a nominee to the tune of $215,084.75.

The convicts alongside a company, Seaonus Global Logistics Limited, were first arraigned on November 14, 2019 on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy to obtain money by false pretence, retention of proceeds of a criminal conduct and obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of $348,277.75 and N817,345,302.00.

The defendants initially pleaded "not guilty" to the charges,

however, they were re-arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, February 3, 2020 on an amended one- count charge of transfer of criminal proceeds to a nominee to the tune of $215,084.75, after they changed their plea of "not guilty" to "guilty".

