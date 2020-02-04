EFCC, NDLEA to Partner against Money Laundering, Drug Abuse in Sokoto

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Sokoto zonal head, Mr Abdullahi Lawal, has expressed the Commission’s readiness to join forces with National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to end terrorist financing, money laundering and curb the menace of drug abuse, among Nigerian youth in Sokoto State.

Lawal made the pledge on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, when the management team of NDLEA, led by the state commandant, Mr. Yakubu Kibo, paid a courtesy visit to the Sokoto State Zonal Office of the Commission.

Welcoming the team, Lawal promised that the Commission would partner with the NDLEA to curb the menace of drug abuse, terrorism financing, and money laundering in the country.

He urged Nigerians to continue to support both agencies in their mandates, noting that the nefarious activities of drug peddlers, arm bandits, and economic and financial crimes in the country can be easily tackled, if law enforcement agencies join forces collaborate.











Source: EFCC News