NYSC Assures EFCC of Collaboration on Valentine Day 10m-Man-March

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has expressed readiness towards increased collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and to partner with the Commission for the success of its 10 million-man anti-corruption walk, billed for February 14, 2020.

The Enugu State coordinator of the NYSC, Steven Gabriel Dewan gave the assurance on Tuesday, February 4, 2019, at the state’s NYSC Secretariat, when he hosted EFCC Zonal Head, Ibrahim Bappa, who paid him a courtesy visit.

“Like you rightly pointed out, the need to increase the level of interventions aimed at recovering the youths from the moral decadence is not only imperative but urgent, seeing that they are on a very high speed to ‘make it’ by all means,” Dewan said.

Source: EFCC News