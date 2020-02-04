Two Bag One Year Jail Term Each, Forfeit Properties Over $99…

Two Bag One Year Jail Term Each, Forfeit Properties Over $997,400 Fraud

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos has convicted and sentenced the duo of Chukwuma David Chinaka and Quincy Peter Patrick, who were prosecuted for $997,400 USD fraud, to one year imprisonment each.

The convicts were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on a two-count charge bordering on transfer of criminal proceeds to a nominee to the tune of $997,400 USD, contrary to the Criminal Code Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Count one reads: “That you, Chukwuma David Chinaka, Quincy Peter Patrick, Emeka Clinton Ezenwa (still at large) and Chikezie Okoro ( still at large) sometime in 2017, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, retained in your control, the aggregate sum of $997,400 USD( Nine Hundred and Ninety- seven Thousand, Four Hundred United States Dollars) being proceeds of criminal conduct on behalf of Chukwuma David Chinaka and others at large.”

The defendants pleaded "guilty" to the charges preferred against them by the prosecution.

Source: EFCC News