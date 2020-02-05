CSO Coalition Pledges Support for EFCC’s 10 Million Man- Mar…

CSO Coalition Pledges Support for EFCC’s 10 Million Man- March in Enugu

A coalition of over thirty (30) Civil Society Organisations (CSO) and their media partners in the South East known as the South East Anti-Corruption Situation Room has pledged its total support to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on its proposed 10 Million Man Anti-Corruption Walk which comes up on February 14, 2020 in Enugu and across all the states in the country.

The promise was made by the Chair and Coordinator of the Coalition, Emmanuel Acha who led a six-man delegation to see the south East Zonal Head of the Commission, Ibrahim Bappa in his office at Independence Layout, Enugu.

“We are here to complement the efforts of the Commission, to add our support and voice to the fight against economic and financial crimes and corruption, given that you are at the forefront of this fight,” he said.

Source: EFCC News