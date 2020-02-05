EFCC Arraigns POS Merchant, Company over Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Makurdi Zonal office, on February 5, 2020, arraigned one Uroko Edward Uroko and his company, Shan Xedoc Nig. Ltd Mr. Uroko before Justice Y. S. Bogoro of the Federal High Court Lafia, Nasarawa State on a one – count charge for failing to obtain a proper identification of a customer before executing the customer's electronic instruction using an UBA Plc ATM card.

Trouble started for Uroko Edward Uroko who was an agent of FCMB, when one of his customers withdrew N50,000.00 through his POS machine, and he did not take record of the transaction.

Source: EFCC News