EFCC Docks Businessman for N6.8million Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Sokoto Zonal Office on Wenesday, Febuary 5, 2020 arraigned one Aminu Dan Manya before Justice Isah Muhammad Bargaja of the Sokoto State High Court on a three-count charge bordering on Obtaining Money by False Pretence to the tune of Six Million Eight Hundred and Forty Thousand Naira (N6,840,000.00). .

Dan Manya’s trouble started when the Commission received a petition by the complainant, alleging that sometimes in July 2018, the defendant approached him and presented some samples of goods (Cigarettes-Oris and Cartons of soap, EVA) which he said was in a Lorry transported to Sokoto, based on that assurance, there was a bargain and he transferred the sum Six Million Eight Hundred and Forty Thousand Naira (N6,840,000) but he neither received the goods nor his money refunded.

Source: EFCC News