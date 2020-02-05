EFCC Docks Four for Purchase of Forged Bank Notes

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, arraigned four suspected fraudsters, Mark Obisesan, Olumide Mcintosh, Bolaji Bakare and Goodluck Bazunu, before Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on an 11-count charge bordering on purchase of forged bank notes and possession of forged United State Dollars Travellers cheque.

One of the counts reads: "That you, Mark Obisesan, Olumide Mcintosh, Bolaji Bakare and Goodluck Bazunu, sometime in 2018, in Lagos within the Ikeja Judicial Division, receives and have in your possession forged United States Dollars travellers cheque No.GA908-981-564 and committed an offence contrary to Section 370 of the Criminal Law of Lagos state of Nigeria. No. 11 of 2011.”

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them by the prosecution.

Source: EFCC News