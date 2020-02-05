EFCC, Guild of Actors Partner in Corruption Fight

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC is set to collaborate with the entertainment industry in order to explore the use of the practitioners in the field to fight corruption. .

Those who have signalled interest in the collaboration are: Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Northwest Zone, Arewa Film Makers Association (AFMAN) Kaduna State Chapter, National Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) and Safety Ambassadors of Nigeria.

Source: EFCC News