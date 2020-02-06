Economic and Financial Crimes Commission – EFCC – Home

Magu Tasks Students on Attitudinal Change

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has called on students in tertiary institutions to change their attitudes and shun all forms of corruption. Magu made the appeal on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 through Head, Cyber Crime Section, EFCC Port Harcourt Zonal Office, Helen Nagberi, who delivered a lecture on his behalf at the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, titled: “Nationwide Attitudinal Re-orientation for Students in Tertiary Institutions.”

While calling on the students to focus on their studies and desist from all forms of cyber crime, Magu noted that, “Our attitude is the sum of who we are. The youth of today are exposed to a number of vices that are capable of ruining their lives permanently".

Highlighting the negative effects of cyber crime, Magu noted that “It leads to prosecution and prison term for fraudsters, emotional trauma on the victim and his family and tarnishes the country’s image."

