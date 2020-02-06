Economic and Financial Crimes Commission – EFCC – Home

Witness Narrates how Ex-Zenith Bank Staff, Omotola Fawehinmi Authorised N700m Fraudulent Transactions

The trial of Omotola Fawehinmi, an employee of Zenith Bank Plc, who is standing trial for an alleged N700 million fraud, continued with the first prosecution witness, (PW1), Prosper Eyitayo, narrating how the defendant authorised the fraudulent transactions.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is prosecuting Omotola before Justice Chuka Obiozor of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos on a five-count charge of forgery and failure to carry out due diligence.

One of the counts reads: “That you, Omotola Fawehinmi , sometime in February, 2015 in Lagos ,within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, aided the forgery of a document titled “Transfer of funds via RTGS-1014152125,” dated 19th of June 2015 to the prejudice of Zenith Bank Plc, who in the belief that the said document was signed by Uka Chidi Udo, was induced to debit the account of Mobilng Huil Service Ltd to the tune of N394,916,175.66 (Three Hundred and Ninety -four Million, Nine Hundred and Sixteen Thousand , Sixty -six Kobo) and you thereby committed an offence, punishable under Section (C) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act. CAP M17 Laws of the Federation 2004.”

