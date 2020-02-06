EFCC Arraigns Four in Court for Counterfeit Currency

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Makurdi zonal office, on February 6, 2020, arraigned Otene Paul Olafikwu, John Garba Aondohemba, Simon Atsen Gbagir and Janet Tyondugh on a two – count charge for possessing and altering two counterfeit Fifty Dollars United States' currencies.

They were arraigned before Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of the the Federal High Court Makurdi, Benue State.

Source: EFCC News