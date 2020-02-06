EFCC Passionate About Guiding Nigeria’s Image – Magu

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has expressed the commission’s devotion to protecting the image of Nigeria within and outside its shores.

Magu, who stated this in Ibadan on Thursday, January 23, 2020, during a courtesy visit to the management of the Polytechnic, Ibadan, said the passion drives EFCC’s vigorous campaign against corruption.

The EFCC boss was represented by the commission’s Ibadan Zonal Head, Friday Ebelo.

According to him, the EFCC is exploring all avenues to dissuade Nigerians from going into corrupt practices in order not to dent the country’s reputation and in turn rob off on the people particularly when they travel outside the country.

He said the commission was at the Polytechnic, Ibadan to seek collaboration with the management to find ways of engaging the students and encourage them to use their youthful energy in positive manner.

Magu added that the move became necessary in the light of the growing rate of youth involvement in cybercrime related activities.

“We think if they (the youths) are not in the right track, we should help them change their ways so that they will be better for the society.

“Our mission is to collaborate with you, especially the management, to help the students make meaningful impact in their lives. We can work together towards having the youth we can be proud of. They are our future. The society that doesn’t have a future is no society. We have mass young talents growing in this community. We need to help them to be better people,” he said.

For details of this and other stories, visit our website: www.efccnigeria.org













Source: EFCC News