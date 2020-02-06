EFCC Secures Forfeiture of Building Belonging to Ex-Kwara Ex…

EFCC Secures Forfeiture of Building Belonging to Ex-Kwara Executive Director .

.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ilorin Zonal Office on February 5, 2020 secured the final forfeiture of a building belonging to Adebayo Sanni, immediate past Executive Director of Harmony Holdings Limited of Kwara State Government. .

.

Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of a Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin granted the application filed by the counsel to the EFCC, Sesan Ola after the respondent failed to show up in Court to challenge the legality of the proceedings.

For details of this and other stories, visit our website at www.efccnigeria.org

.

.

#FinalForfeiture #EFCC #TheFightAgainstCorruption #FightingForYou













Source: EFCC News