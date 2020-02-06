EFCC URGES STUDENTS OF TERTIARY INSTITUTIONS TO EMBRACE ATTI…

EFCC URGES STUDENTS OF TERTIARY INSTITUTIONS TO EMBRACE ATTITUDINAL CHANGE

.

.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has called on students in tertiary institutions to change their attitudes and shun all forms of corruption by using their devices positively. Usman Imam, Head of the Port Harcourt zonal office of the Commission made the appeal on Wednesday, February 5, while delivering a lecture on “Nationwide Attitudinal Re-orientation for Students in Tertiary Institutions” at the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

.

.

According to him, “our attitude is the sum of who we are. The youths of today are exposed to a number of vices that are capable of ruining their lives permanently".

For details of this and other stories, visit our website at www.efccnigeria.org

.

.

#EFCC #TheFightAgainstCorruption #FightingForYou











Source: EFCC News