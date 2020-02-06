Ex-Kwara Lawmaker Loses Bid to Stop Trial .

A former Kwara State House of Assembly member, Mohammed Adebayo, on Thursday, February 6, 2020 failed to stop the criminal proceedings brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ilorin Zonal Office. Adebayo represented Molete Constituency in the state’s house of assembly.

The EFCC had sometime in July 2019 arraigned the embattled ex-lawmaker before Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of Kwara State High Court, Ilorin, on a six-count charge bordering on land fraud. .

At the last adjourned date, defence counsel, I. Abdulazeez drew the attention of the judge to a letter written by the nominal complainants in the case.

According to him, "the nominal complainants have written a letter to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on their intention to withdraw their petition against Adebayo."

He thus prayed the court to strike out the case and discharge the defendant.

Source: EFCC News