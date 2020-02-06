KANO MOPOL 9 SQUADRON COMMANDER VISITS EFCC

.

.

The Squadron Commander 9 Police Mobile Force Kano, Atiku Mohammed Nagodi on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 assured of more support and continued collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in its war against corruption.

.

.

The Squadron Commander made the call during a courtesy visit to the Commission’s Kano Zonal Office.

.

.

Nagodi described his visit to the EFCC as necessary because of the nature of the Commission’s work and the relationship that exists between the two organizations over the years. “This visit is very necessary because EFCC is one of our great beats especially within our tasks of securing lives and property ” he said.

For details of this and other stories, visit our website at www.efccnigeria.org

.

.

#EFCC #TheFightAgainstCorruption #FightingForYou













Source: EFCC News