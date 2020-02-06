Why EFCC Galvanizes Youth For Its 10m-Man-March – Magu

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has identified the youth population as the most critical in effort to rescue Nigeria from the depressive effect of corruption.

He made the assertion in Ibadan on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 during a visit to the Chairman and proprietor of the popular Ibadan-based Splash FM, Chief Adebayo Akande.

Magu, who was represented by the head of the Commission’s Ibadan zonal office, Friday Ebelo, explained that the EFCC’s recognition of the importance of the youth demography to the development of the country informed its decision to centre the forthcoming 10-million-man-march against corruption around the youth.

Source: EFCC News