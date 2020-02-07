Economic and Financial Crimes Commission – EFCC – Home

Supreme Court Affirms Two-Year Jail Term, Forfeiture of $2,506,998 against Money Laundering Convict

The Supreme Court on February 7, 2020 upheld the Appeal Court’s judgement of July 14, 2017 in which Ngene Linus Chibuike was convicted and sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to forfeit the sum of $2,506,998 (Two Million, Five Hundred and Six Thousand, Nine hundred and Ninety-Eight United States Dollars) to the Federal Government.

It would be recalled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC prosecuted the convict on a one-count charge of falsely declaring the sum of $11,500 (Eleven Thousand, Five Hundred United States Dollars) instead of $2, 506, 998 (Two Million, Five Hundred and Six Thousand, Nine Hundred and Ninety-eight United States Dollars) to the officers of Nigerian Customs Service as required under the provision of Section 2(5) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 (as amended by Act No. 1 of 2012).

