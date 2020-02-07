Economic and Financial Crimes Commission – EFCC – Home

EFCC Arraigns Olaniyi Ogungbaiye

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, on Thursday, February 6, 2020, arraigned: Olaniyi Ogungbaiye before Justice O. A Taiwo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on a 4 -count charge bothering on conspiracy to obtain money by false pretence, Obtaining Money by false pretence and Possession of fraudulent documents

Count 1 reads: "That you: Olaniyi Ogungbaiye and Babatunde Olanrewaju Oseifa aka Lanre Moet sometime in 2018 , in Lagos within the Ikeja Judicial with intent to defraud conspired to obtain severally sums of money from unsuspected members of the public through romance and love scam in order to gain advantage for yourselves there by committed and offence contrary to section (8) a of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act No. 14 of 2006".

Source: EFCC News