FRSC Boss Pledges Support for EFCC

The Zonal Commanding Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Port Harcourt, Mr. Kingsley Agomoh has called for the strengthening of collaboration between the FRSC and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Agomoh who made the appeal during a working visit to the Zonal Headquarters of the EFCC in Port Harcourt, said the FRSC is open to using its database to assist EFCC investigation activities especially in dealing with the issue of identity theft.

"We have a well established database and we can help the EFCC to authenticate the identity of a suspect of crime through examination of the drivers license," he said.

For details of this and other stories, visit our website: www.efccnigeria.org











Source: EFCC News