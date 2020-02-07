Supreme win as Supreme Court upholds conviction of Jolly Nya…

Supreme win as Supreme Court upholds conviction of Jolly Nyame

The Supreme Court, today, Friday 7th February 2020, upheld the conviction and 12-year prison sentence that was handed to the former governor of Taraba State, Reverend Jolly Nyame, for the misappropriation of state funds.

In a unanimous decision, a five-man panel of Justices of the apex court led by Justice Mary Odili, said it found no reason to set-aside concurrent judgements of both the trial court and the Court of Appeal, which found Nyame guilty of embezzlement and money laundering.

Justice Amina Augie who delivered the lead judgement held that appeal Nyame filed to challenge his conviction and sentence, lacked merit.

It will be recalled that Justice Banjoko of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, had on May 30, 2018, found Nyame guilty on 27 out of the 41-count money laundering charge preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Source: EFCC News