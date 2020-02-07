Two Bag Two Years Each for Internet Fraud in Kwara

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ilorin Zonal Office has secured the conviction of Oyedele Olamide and Abdulrahman Olamide for offences bordering on internet fraud.

They were arraigned before Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of a Kwara State High Court who at the end of the trial found them guilty of the offences levelled against them by the EFCC.

The charge against Abdulrahman reads: "That you, Abdulrahman Mohammed Olamide (alias Fox Tim) on or about the 28th day of September 2019, in Ilorin, within the jurisdiction of the High Court of Kwara State, did cheat by personation, when you pretended to be Fox Tim and in that assumed character received a $50 (Fifty Dollar) iTunes gift card through your email account foxtim908@gmail.com from one Brian Kelly, an American citizen, a representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 321 of the Penal Code and punishable under section 324 of the same Panal Code."

They pleaded "guilty" to the charges.

Source: EFCC News