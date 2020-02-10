EFCC Rallies Stakeholders for Nigerian Youth Walk Against Co…

EFCC Rallies Stakeholders for Nigerian Youth Walk Against Corruption Feb. 14

The Port Harcourt Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has called on Civil Society Organizations, student groups, labour leaders, market men and women and other stakeholders to join in a special anti- corruption campaign tagged, Nigerian Youth Walk against Corruption, scheduled to hold on Friday February 14, 2020.

Usman Iman, Zonal Head of the Port Harcourt office of the Commission made the plea today February 10 during a strategy meeting with stakeholders comprising CSOs and other interest groups.

He reminded the groups of the ravages of corruption and the need for a concerted effort by individuals and groups to tackle the scourge.

According to him, the Nigerian Youth Walk Against Corruption is specially designed to drawn attention to the negative effects of corruption on our country and rally the youth, the most vulnerable segment of the population, to resist the scourge.

Source: EFCC News