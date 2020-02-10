EFCC Seeks Navy Support in Prosecuting Bunkering Cases

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has appealed to the Nigerian Navy to facilitate the release of arresting officers to give evidence in oil theft cases under prosecution in court.

Usman Imam, Zonal Head of the Port Harcourt office of the Commission who made the plea today, February 10, 2020 during a courtesy visit to the Commanding Officer of Navy Ship, NNS Pathfinder, Commodore S. J Bura, noted that the Commission had experienced challenges calling officers of the Navy who arrest vessels and crew for oil bunkering offences to testify in court.

According to him, having arresting officers testify improves the chances of securing conviction in most of the cases.

He also expressed the Commission's willingness to trains officers of the base on the intricacies of evidence handling to guarantee seamless prosecution.

Source: EFCC News