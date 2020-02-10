Money Laundering: Court Grants Ex-Kwara Commissioner N200m B…

Money Laundering: Court Grants Ex-Kwara Commissioner N200m Bail

A former Commissioner for Finance in Kwara State, Ademola Banu, who is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for allegedly laundering N411million belonging to the state government, has been granted bail by a Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin.

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the EFCC had on January 29, 2020 arraigned Banu and one Olarewaju Adeniyi before Justice Babangana Ashigar on a nine-count charge bordering on money laundering.

Defence counsel, Gboyega Oyewole and Bamidele Ibironke had prayed Justice Ashigar to grant bail to their clients, arguing that the offences in which the defendants were standing trial was bailable.

Counsel for the EFCC, Nnaemeka Omewa, however, opposed the application for bail and asked the Court to dismiss it accordingly, and fix a date for trial to commence, "to enable us prove our case".

Source: EFCC News