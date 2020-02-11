Court Convicts Man for Currency Counterfeiting

The Makurdi zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on February 11, 2020 secured the conviction of one Otene Olafikwu before Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of the Federal High Court sitting in Makurdi, Benue State, on a two-count charge bordering on currency counterfeiting. .

The convict was arrested alongside John Garba Aondohemba, Simon Atsen Gbagir and Janet Tyondugh for possessing and altering two counterfeit $50 bills. They were subsequently arraigned on February 6, 2020.

Source: EFCC News