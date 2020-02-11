EFCC Arraigns Man for €3,808,870.00 Fraud

.

.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, arraigned one Yushua Mohammed Ahmed before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on a four-count charge bordering on stealing to the tune of €3,808,870.00 (Three Million, Eight Hundred and Eight Thousand, Eight Hundred and Seventy Euro).

.

.

Among other charges, Ahmed is alleged to have, between 29th September, 2015 and 26th October, 2010, in Lagos, converted to his own use, the sum of €458,425.00 (Four Hundred and Fifty-eight Thousand, Four Hundred and Twenty -five Euros) belonging to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The offence is contrary to Section 280 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.

For details of this and other stories, visit our website at www.efccnigeria.org

.

.

#Stealing #Crime #Fraud #Corruption #EFCC #TheFightAgainstCorruption #FightingForYou







Source: EFCC News