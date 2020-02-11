EFCC Arraigns Two for Alleged N65m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office has arraigned one Ajayi Kolawole and Sheriff Adebayo before Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Special Offences Court, Ikeja, Lagos, on a 14-count charge bordering on stealing and conspiracy to commit felony.

Count two reads: “That you, Ajayi Kolawole, Sheriff Adebayo, Adewale Adekunle Ayoola (now at large) and Bosun Shonibare (now at large), sometimes in November 2017, at Lagos within the jurisdiction of this honourable court , conspired among yourselves and dishonesty sold shares belonging to one Abiodun Adeoye Adegbenle without authorization thereby committed an offence to wit: stealing to the tune of N65,833,333.38 (Sixty-Five Million, Eight Hundred and Thirty-Three Thousand, Three Hundred and Thirty-Three Naira Thirty-Eight Kobo) contrary to section 285 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2011.

They pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.

Source: EFCC News