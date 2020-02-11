EFCC Boasts of One of the Best Holding Facilities in the Cou…

EFCC Boasts of One of the Best Holding Facilities in the Country

The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has been drawn to a trending tweet from @TheRealDayne showing pictures purported to be the EFCC Port Harcourt Zonal Office Holding Cell. The Commission hereby states that the tweet is not just the imagination of its author, but a mischief and a calculated attempt to smear the hard-earned reputation of the Commission.

Contrary to the fake pictures circulated by @TheRealDayne, the facility in Port Harcourt Zonal Office, like all other EFCC cells, boasts of a high degree of decency and therefore, cannot be the open dumping facility, surrounded by razor-wired walls, depicted in the picture that was mischievously circulated.

It is important to further clarify that EFCC detention centres are known for their remarkable care for detainees in line with our avowed respect for human right and dignity.

The Commission can state without fear of contradiction that our Port Harcourt detention facility, like all others across the country, is further bolstered by a well-equipped medical centre that attends to the health needs of detainees, who are further fed three square meals daily from the same canteen that service officers and men of the Commission.

For details of this and other stories, visit our website: www.efccnigeria.org







Source: EFCC News