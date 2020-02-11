EFCC, CBN Seek Stronger Partnership in Sokoto

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, have pledged to strengthen collaboration and cooperation as part of efforts to sanitise the financial sector. .

This was the outcome of the courtesy visit by Abdullahi Lawal, Head, EFCC Sokoto Zonal Office who led a delegation to the CBN’s Branch Controller in Sokoto, Yusuf Baba Wali, on February 11, 2020. .

While lauding the CBN as a critical partner of the EFCC, as indicated in the fact that the CBN governor is a member of the EFCC Board, Lawal noted that “the coming together of the two apex institutions will greatly enhance government efforts at stamping out corruption”. For details of this and other stories, visit our website at www.efccnigeria.org .

Source: EFCC News