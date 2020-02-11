EFCC Docks Man For N164.9m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, arraigned one Fidelis Umukoro alongside his company, Raremax Global Investments Limited. They were arraigned before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on a five-count charge bordering on stealing to the tune of N164, 960,829 (One Hundred and Sixty-four Million, Nine Hundred and Sixty Thousand, Eight Hundred and Twenty-nine Naira).

Umukoro and Raremax Global Investments Limited, sometime in the month of March 2018, in Lagos, within the Ikeja judicial division, stole the sum of N164, 960, 829 (One Hundred and Sixty-four Million, Nine Hundred and Sixty Thousand, Eight Hundred and Twenty-nine Naira), being property of A & P Foods Limited, thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 411of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

Source: EFCC News