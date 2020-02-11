EFCC Docks Man for N4.7m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, has arraigned one Louis Ekekwe Chidi alongside his company, Ludwigs Food Impact Global Ventures Limited, before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on a two-count charge bordering on stealing and obtaining money by false pretence.

One of the counts reads: "That you, Louis Ekekwe Chidi and Ludwigs Food Impact Global Ventures Limited, sometime in August 2018, in Lagos within the Ikeja Judicial Division, with intent to defraud, conspired to obtain by false pretence, and with intent to defraud, introduced Mrs. Inkiru Perpetual Ezekwechi to confer a benefit of N4,715,000 (Four Million, Seven Hundred and Fifteen Thousand Naira) on you for a ponzi food networking business on the understanding that the money will be paid, for which pretence you knew was false; thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (2) and 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act No. 14 of 2006.”

The defendant pleaded "not guilty" to the charge.

For details of this and other stories, visit our website: www.efccnigeria.org







Source: EFCC News