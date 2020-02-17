Economic and Financial Crimes Commission – EFCC – Home

N17 million Fraud: EFCC Arraigns Three over Maritime Academy Contract Scam

The Uyo Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, February 17, 2020, arraigned the trio of Yvonne Edet Effiong, Bassey Okon Bassey and Enys International Resort and Hotel Limited, before Justice Agatha Okeke of a Federal High Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on a nine-count charge bordering on Forgery, Conspiracy, Stealing and Diversion of funds to the tune of N17million.

Effiong and Bassey, being staff of Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron, Akwa Ibom State, allegedly conspired and diverted the said sum belonging to the Academy, using Enys International Resort and Hotel Limited on the pretence that the company executed a non existent contract

One of the counts reads; "That you, Yvonne Edet Effiong 'F', Bassey Okon Bassey 'M' and Enys International Resort and Hotel Limited on or about 7th day of May, 2015 at Oron, Akwa Ibom State within the jurisdiction of this Court did transfer the sum of N7,000,000.00 (Seven Million Naira) only, property of Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron, in order to disguise its genuine origin which said sum you caused to be transferred to an account belonging to Enys International Resort and Hotel Limited and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (2) (b) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (As Amended) and punishable under Section 15 (3) of the same Act."

The defendants pleaded not guilty to all counts.

