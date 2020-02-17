Economic and Financial Crimes Commission – EFCC – Home

Money Laundering: Court Adjourns Senator Albert Bassey's Trial to April 6

Justice Agatha Okeke of a Federal High Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State has adjourned the trial of a serving Senator, Albert Bassey, to April 6, 2020, for continuation of hearing.

Senator Bassey, popularly known as OBA is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on a six-count charge bordering on money laundering.

When the matter came up on Monday February 17, 2020, the prosecution Counsel, M. S. Abubakar informed the court about the prosecution's readiness to proceed with the trial by calling its first wtness who was present in court.

But the defence counsel, Solomon Umoh, SAN, drew the attention of the court to an earlier application made by the defence on November 13, 2019. "The application touches on your lordship's competence in entertaining this case and the prosecution filed a counter affidavit to that application on February 13, 2020. We were served this counter on February 14, that's Friday, so we need to do a short reply as there are some issues raised. My Lord, I thought I should bring it to your lordship's reckoning", Umoh said.

