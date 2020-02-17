EFCC Arraigns Man for $61,438 Fraud in Kano

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on February 17, 2020 arraigned one Dasin Yusuf Bello before Justice Dije Abdu Aboki of the Kano State High Court on a three-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust to the tune of $61,438.

He was alleged to have collected two containers of biscuits and sweets worth $64,046 (Sixty-Four Thousand and Forty-Six United States Dollars) from the complainant who is based in India under the agreement that he would pay for the items in two months.

It was further alleged that, after selling the product, Dasin paid the complainant the sum of $2,108.48 (Two Thousand One Hundred and Eight Dollars, Forty-Eight Cents) and diverted the remaining $61,938 (Sixty-One Thousand, Nine Hundred and Thirty-Eight Dollars ) to his personal use.

One of the charges reads: "That you, Dasin Yusuf Bello sometime in 2017 in Kano, within the Jurisdiction of the Kano State High Court did dishonestly convert to your personal use the consignment containing Zebra Sweet and Lollipop Sweet worth $32,411 (Thirty Two Thousand, Four Hundred and Eleven Dollars) belonging to Azim Uddin and you thereby committed Criminal Breach of Trust an offense contrary to section 311 (a) and punishable under section 312 of the Penal Code Law."

He pleaded "not guilty" when the charges were read to him.

Source: EFCC News