Economic and Financial Crimes Commission – EFCC – Home

N20bn Police Pension Fraud: EFCC Amends Charges Against Defendants

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, re-arraigned Atiku Abubakar Kigo, Ahmed Inuwa Wada, Mrs Veronica Ulonma Onyegbula, Sani Habila Zira, Mrs Uzoma Cyril Attang, and Christian Madubuke. They were arraigned before Justice Hussein Baba Yusuf of the Federal High Court, sitting in Maitama, Abuja, on an amended 18-count charges of Criminal Breach of Trust and Fraud in the Police Pension Scheme, to the tune of N20billion.

At the resume trial, prosecution counsel, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, asked the court to withdraw the initial charges as he has a substitution. The development followed the death of Esai Dangabar who is a principal defendant in the trial.

Count one of the amended charges read: “That you Atiku Abubakar Kigo, Ahmed Inuwa Wada, Mrs Veronica Ulonma Onyegbula, Sani Habila Zira, Mrs Uzoma Cyril Attang, Christian Madubuke and Esai Dangabar (now deceased), between January 2008 and June 2011 at Abuja in the Abuja Division of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory agreed to an illegal act, to with; Criminal Breach of Trust by public officers in respect of the sum of N20, 154, 728, 660.18 (Twenty Billion, One hundred and Fifty four million, Seven Hundred and Twenty Eight Thousand, Six Hundred and Sixty Naira and Eighteen Kobo) the act was done in pursuance of the agreement among you and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 97 of the Penal Code Act Cap, 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Nigeria 2007.”

