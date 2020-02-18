EFCC Arraigns Two for Alleged N11million Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Makurdi Zonal Office on February 18, 2020, arraigned one Joseph Kyumeh and Augustine Ada Omaji before Justice M. A. Ikpambese of the Benue State High Court sitting in Makurdi, on a 7-count charge bordering on Criminal Conspiracy, Forgery, Money Laundering, Abuse of Office and Theft to the tune of N11, 000 000, 00 (Eleven Million Naira).

Trouble started for Kyumeh who was a chairman of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Benue State Chapter and other executive members, when the EFCC received a petition signed on behalf of the concerned pensioners of Benue State alleging that the finances of the NUP have not been audited and the demand for accountability that was sent to the suspects had been ignored.

Source: EFCC News