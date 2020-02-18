EFCC Foils Man’s Attempt to Smuggle in Hard Drug for Detaine…

EFCC Foils Man’s Attempt to Smuggle in Hard Drug for Detained Son

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested a 60-year-old fish-farmer, Muyiwa Otuyalo, for attempting to smuggle in substance believed to be hard drug for his son, Damilola Otuyalo, who is currently in the custody of the Commission’s Ibadan zonal office.

The older Otuyalo was at the premises of the EFCC in Ibadan on Monday, February 17, 2020 supposedly to visit his son. But while discussing with the son, an officer noticed that he brought out a sachet of tablets and handed same to him. The officer subsequently raise alarm which led to the confiscation of the drug.

When the in-house nurse was called upon for assessment of the content, it was revealed that the said item was Rohypnol, a tranquilizer used under strict prescription for treatment of severe insomnia and assist in anesthesia.

For details of this and more stories, visit our website: www.efccnigeria.org









Source: EFCC News