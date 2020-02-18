Illegal Oil Bunkering: Nigerian Navy Hands over Two Motor T…

Illegal Oil Bunkering: Nigerian Navy Hands over Two Motor Tankers, Boat to EFCC

The Nigerian Navy Ship Delta, NNS Delta, on Monday, February 17, 2020 handed over two Motor Tankers, Neli and Madam Esther, a Barge and a Wooden Tugboat allegedly used for illegal oil bunkering to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal Office for further investigation.

Captain AV Kujoh who represented NNS Delta at the handing over in Warri stated that the motor tankers, were arrested by Forward Operating Base Escravos and Nigerian Navy Ship Bomadi for allegedly being used for illegal oil bunkering and theft.

The Barge and the Tugboat were arrested around Ogbodo Creek in Warri South local government area. At the time of arrest, the tankers and barge were found to be with unspecified quantity of suspected illegally refined AGO, black oil and contaminated crude oil.

Source: EFCC News