N17 million Fraud: EFCC Arraigns Three over Maritime Academy Contract Scam

The Uyo Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, February 17, 2020, arraigned the trio of Yvonne Edet Effiong, Bassey Okon Bassey and Enys International Resort and Hotel Limited, before Justice Agatha Okeke of a Federal High Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on a nine-count charge bordering on Forgery, Conspiracy, Stealing and Diversion of funds to the tune of N17million. .

Effiong and Bassey, being staff of Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron, Akwa Ibom State, allegedly conspired and diverted the said sum belonging to the Academy, using Enys International Resort and Hotel Limited under the pretext that the company executed a non existent contract

Source: EFCC News