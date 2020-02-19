€2.556bn Fraud: EFCC Presents First Witness

The trial of four suspected fraudsters, Abayomi Kukoyi, Prince Kingsley Okpala, Prince Chidi Okpalaeze and Prince Emmanuel Okpalaeze alongside a company, Petro Union Oil & Gas Company Limited commenced today, February 19, 2020 before Justice A. Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court, sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The defendants were arraigned on February 13, 2020 on a seven-count charge bordering on Conspiracy, Obtaining by False Pretence, Attempt to Steal and Forgery to the tune of £2,556,000,000 (Two Billion, Five Hundred and Fifty-six Million Pounds).

Source: EFCC News