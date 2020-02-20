Alleged N1.35b Fraud: Witness Tenders more Evidences against Ex-Gov Lamido .

A prosecution witness, who is also an operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Michael Wetkas, on Thursday, February 20, 2020, furnished the court with more details of how the former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido allegedly diverted funds meant for projects in the state to his private use through a company, Dantata and Sawoe Construction Company. .

At the resumed trial today, Wetkas told the court that EFCC’s investigation revealed how Lamido’s companies: Speeds International Limited and Bamaina Holding Company, received several payments running into hundreds of millions into their bank accounts via cheques raised by Dantata and Sawoe Construction Company between 2007 and 2013.

Wetkas who was led in evidence by prosecution counsel, M. S. Abubakar, disclosed that there were payments through cheques for N7,408,000 and 7,425,000 from Zenith bank account of Dantata and Sawoe Construction Company in favour of Bamaina Holding Company on March 5, 2013.

Also, the witness further revealed that on April 23, 2013, there were two cheques of N7,228,900 from Zenith Bank account that were raised in favour of Speeds International Limited which was paid.

Source: EFCC News